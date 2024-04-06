FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Trading 2.3% Higher

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 244,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,346,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
FOXO Technologies Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.
FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FOXO Technologies
FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FOXO Technologies
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for FOXO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOXO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.