FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Trading 2.3% Higher

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 244,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,346,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FOXO Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOXO Technologies Inc. ( NYSE:FOXO Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of FOXO Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.

