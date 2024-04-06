Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 418 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at $25,547,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,248 shares of company stock worth $100,820,961 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $8.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.60. 1,451,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,041. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $307.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.20. The stock has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

