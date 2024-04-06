Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 4,228 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after buying an additional 282,728 shares during the period. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average is $68.54.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

