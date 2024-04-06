Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $342.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.98 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

