Fulton Bank N.A. Buys New Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 61,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $35,544,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $7,764,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

