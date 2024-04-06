Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $159,602,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average of $80.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CF

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.