Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.93. 2,662,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,552. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.