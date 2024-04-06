Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSM stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,761. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.31.

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total value of $5,490,713.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,909.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total transaction of $5,490,713.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,909.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock worth $16,220,619 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

