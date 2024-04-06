Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,866,000 after purchasing an additional 865,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $109,099,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.58.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $219.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

