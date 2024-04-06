Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 139.41%.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

