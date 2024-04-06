Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CE opened at $162.62 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $99.33 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.54.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.22.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

