Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 164 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 35,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.52.

AMD opened at $170.42 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.42 billion, a PE ratio of 327.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

