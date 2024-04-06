Gaming Realms’ (GMR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on the stock.
Gaming Realms Stock Up 4.3 %
GMR opened at GBX 33.90 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.82. The company has a market cap of £99.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,695.00 and a beta of 1.28. Gaming Realms has a 1 year low of GBX 27 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 39.50 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.39.
Gaming Realms Company Profile
