Gaming Realms’ (GMR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on the stock.

Gaming Realms Stock Up 4.3 %

GMR opened at GBX 33.90 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.82. The company has a market cap of £99.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,695.00 and a beta of 1.28. Gaming Realms has a 1 year low of GBX 27 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 39.50 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Gaming Realms Company Profile

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

