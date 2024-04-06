GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSE JOB opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
