GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE JOB opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOB. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GEE Group by 127.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GEE Group by 630.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 215,770 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GEE Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 705,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 47,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

