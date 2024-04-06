Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Genelux from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GNLX stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. Genelux has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $40.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Genelux by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Genelux during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Genelux by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genelux during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Genelux by 535.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

