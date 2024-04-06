General Electric (NYSE:GE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Electric to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

GE stock opened at $156.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 1 year low of $93.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.40.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.79.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.3% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

