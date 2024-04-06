General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,803 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8,026.7% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $44.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $46.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.