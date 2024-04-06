Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Director Chinh Chu Sells 88,573 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 88,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $364,035.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,608,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,379,804.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Chinh Chu sold 213,811 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $895,868.09.

On Monday, March 25th, Chinh Chu sold 117,739 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $487,439.46.

On Friday, March 22nd, Chinh Chu sold 95,924 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $421,106.36.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $1,180,674.00.

Shares of Getty Images stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GETY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth $52,554,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Images by 596.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 186,370 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Getty Images by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Images by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

