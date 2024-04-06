GFS Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.3% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.38.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ META opened at $527.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.13 and a 52 week high of $530.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $480.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total value of $6,991,675.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total transaction of $6,991,675.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,515,664 shares of company stock worth $712,126,067. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

