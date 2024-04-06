GFS Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $65.15 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

