GFS Advisors LLC Has $571,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,757,088,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $1,729,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Target by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.04.

Target Stock Down 0.2 %

TGT stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.13. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

