GFS Advisors LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,661,000. Members Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $48.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

