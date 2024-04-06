GFS Advisors LLC Sells 62 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $710,519,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VUG opened at $342.78 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $242.98 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.58 and its 200 day moving average is $308.72. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

