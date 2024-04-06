GFS Advisors LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 498 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 208,663 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 97,647 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $47,854,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $636.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $595.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $638.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.15.

Get Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.