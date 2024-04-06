Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at HSBC

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price target cut by HSBC from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Globant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a hold rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.59.

Globant Stock Performance

Globant stock opened at $197.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.21. Globant has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,659,000 after buying an additional 714,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $114,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $519,021,000 after buying an additional 416,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 155.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,898,000 after buying an additional 371,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $50,388,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

