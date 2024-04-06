GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $136.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.18.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY opened at $125.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $126.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.58.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $991,273.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,031 shares in the company, valued at $51,809,477.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 28,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $3,138,451.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,370,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $991,273.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,809,477.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,234 shares of company stock worth $13,534,946 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

