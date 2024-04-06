Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,651 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,996 shares.The stock last traded at $8.10 and had previously closed at $7.97.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.02%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

