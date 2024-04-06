Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $140.43

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.43 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 136.80 ($1.72). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.73), with a volume of 4,010,680 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.41. The firm has a market cap of £3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.38 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 54.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of GBX 3.43 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $2.19. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is 2,380.95%.
Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.
