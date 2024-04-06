Greggs (LON:GRG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2,010.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,010 ($25.23) and last traded at GBX 2,807.96 ($35.25), with a volume of 93752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,834 ($35.58).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($43.31) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,075 ($38.60).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,460.43%.
Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
