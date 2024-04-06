Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 254 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,011,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,927. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

