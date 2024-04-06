Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 789 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 862.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 50,798 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 29,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after acquiring an additional 433,977 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,682,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

