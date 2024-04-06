Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,684. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.09 and a 200-day moving average of $99.52. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $203.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

