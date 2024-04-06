Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 155,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.51. 10,154,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,042,312. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $256.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

