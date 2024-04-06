Grimes & Company Inc. Has $2.48 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after acquiring an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,176,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,414,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,799. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.51 and a 200-day moving average of $144.99. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

