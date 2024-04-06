Grimes & Company Inc. Has $750,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,122,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,615,000 after purchasing an additional 123,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cintas by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

Cintas Trading Up 1.4 %

CTAS traded up $9.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $673.69. 348,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,221. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $632.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $575.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $438.59 and a fifty-two week high of $704.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.29%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

