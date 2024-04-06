Grimes & Company Inc. Has $850,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $4.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.53. The stock had a trading volume of 269,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,326. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $291.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.25.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

