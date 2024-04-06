Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYE. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.17. 636,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,346. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

