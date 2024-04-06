Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 191 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.99. 402,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,214. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.