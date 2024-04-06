Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 688 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.48. 239,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

