Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,693.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 88,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83,463 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IWD traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.75. 3,505,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,711. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

