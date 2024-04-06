Grin 24 Hour Volume Tops $147,727.22 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. Grin has a market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $147,727.22 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0597 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,706.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.21 or 0.01028285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00149913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00048530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.07 or 0.00193591 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00047692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.11 or 0.00146379 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

