Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) PT Raised to $5.00

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Gritstone bio Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Gritstone bio has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 847.24% and a negative return on equity of 147.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gritstone bio by 22,727.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Gritstone bio during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Gritstone bio by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

