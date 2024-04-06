Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Up 3.4% After Dividend Announcement

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.42. 72,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 83,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 166.69%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2,216.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

