Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Up 3.4% After Dividend Announcement

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.42. 72,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 83,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 166.69%.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Down 1.4 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.