Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.13

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.13 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 28.78 ($0.36). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 27.82 ($0.35), with a volume of 4,753,309 shares changing hands.

Hammerson Stock Down 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2,732.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44.

Hammerson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $0.72. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20,000.00%.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

