Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

HBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $5.86.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

