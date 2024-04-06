HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HONE shares. StockNews.com lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HONE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,336,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 78,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HONE stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $440.81 million, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.74.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.