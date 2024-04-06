Harvey Investment Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $16.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $784.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $750.88 and its 200 day moving average is $645.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $363.04 and a one year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total transaction of $7,827,700.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,123,716,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

