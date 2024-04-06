HC Wainwright Increases Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Price Target to $5.00

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Equillium Price Performance

NASDAQ EQ opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.62. Equillium has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equillium

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equillium by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Equillium by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

