HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MIRM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.73 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.24% and a negative net margin of 86.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,202 shares of company stock valued at $359,119. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.