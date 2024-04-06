HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,079 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of HCA Healthcare worth $59,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.47.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $3.63 on Friday, hitting $328.80. 604,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $335.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.64. The company has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

